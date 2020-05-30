Tokyo to install more coronavirus easing to further kick start the economy

Kanako Mita and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

The Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, announced further easing of restrictions. This relates to the easing from the coronavirus (Covid-19) state of emergency.

Despite Japan having a population of over 126 million and a high elderly population, the death toll is remarkably low. Thus the current death toll is only 887. Therefore, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and regional leaders including Koike are deeply relieved.

In the last seven days, the average of new infections throughout Japan is 33. Of course, clusters can develop and infections are increasing again in Kitakyushu (Fukuoka prefecture). Yet the underlying trend is positivity even if caution remains.

Koike uttered, “We are moving to the next step at 12 a.m. on June 1.”

The business community is already witnessing a gradual return to normality even if social distancing is the new norm. Koike is now focusing on the natural economy. Thereby returning Tokyo to a semblance of its former self before the coronavirus crisis.

Non-essential retail shops will be allowed to reopen and other areas like gyms. Theaters and other cultural areas will equally be allowed to reopen. However, the strange nighttime coronavirus angle means that cafes and restaurants must stop serving by 10 pm.

Overall, Japan escaped the horrendous death toll of America, Brazil, Mexico, parts of Europe, and other nations including Ecuador. This is in line with the low death tolls of Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Yet vigilance is essential given the nature of coronavirus in Japan.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

