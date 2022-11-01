Tropical Storm Nalgae kills over 100 in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Nalgae kills over 100 people in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Nalgae (Paeng) is now known to have killed at least 100 people in the Philippines. Many people remain missing in remote areas. Hence, the death toll is likely to rise.

Many fatalities occurred because of landslides and flash foods.

The Civil Defense Chief for Bangsamoro, Naguib Sinarimbo, said, “We have shifted our operation from search and rescue to retrieval operation because the chances of survival after two days is almost nil.”

AP reports, “More than 100 people have died in one of the most destructive storms to lash the Philippines this year with dozens more feared missing after villagers fled in the wrong direction and got buried in a boulder-laden mudslide. Almost two million others were swamped by floods in several provinces, officials said Monday.”

The Manila Times says, “…53 of the deaths were reported in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, 19 in Western Visayas, 12 in Calabarzon, six in Eastern Visayas, four in Zamboanga, three in Soccsksargen and one in Bicol.”

In one tragic sight in the village of Kuisong (southern Maguindanao province) 18 bodies were found in a muddy mound. The dead include young children.

Voice of America reports, “The catastrophe in Kusiong, populated mostly by the Teduray ethnic minority group, was particularly tragic because its more than 2,000 villagers have carried out disaster-preparedness drills every year for decades to brace for a tsunami because of a deadly history. But they were not as prepared for the dangers that could come from Mount Minandar, where their village lies at the foothills, Sinarimbo said.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said, “We should have done better… We were not able to anticipate that the volume of water will be that much so we were not able to warn the people and then to evacuate them out of the way of the incoming flash floods.”

