Typhoon Faxai hits Chiba, Kanagawa, Shizuoka, Tokyo, and the surrounding region

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Typhoon Faxai hit vast swathes of Chiba, Kanagawa, Shizuoka, Tokyo, and other parts of the Kanto region in Japan. It appears that Tokyo escaped the worse of the typhoon despite major cancellations of the transport system, notably the late-night trains and early morning rush hour.

Vast swathes of the Kanto region and the prefecture of Shizuoka felt the early impact of Typhoon Faxai. At the moment, it is not known if any loss of life occurred. Hence, damage affected lesser built-up areas, rather than the mega-city of Tokyo that is blessed with a potent infrastructure.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds that reached a high of 210km/h (130mph) impacted on the rail network and airports. Yet, much of the impact is precautionary and based on inspecting important rail lines. Therefore, commuters will face early morning problems based on delays – but nothing that is insurmountable.

Tokyo Electric Power company reported that hundreds of thousands of people lost power during the height of typhoon Faxai. On top of this, fears are that the countryside may face landslides. Also, rivers swollen by heavy rain could become problematic. Despite this, it seems that prior precautions happened to reduce the severity of the impact of the typhoon.

Currently, no reported deaths have been announced but several injuries have been reported. Sadly, as usual, the rescue services had to risk their lives while rescuing eight irresponsible surfers in the prefecture of Shizuoka.

Overall, despite morning disruptions of the train system in Tokyo and the surrounding region, it seems that the impact of the typhoon is lesser than expected. This is based on people being properly informed prior to the typhoon hitting the Kanto region and adjacent areas.

