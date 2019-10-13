Typhoon Hagibis soon to hit mainland Japan – projections unsure if Tokai or Kanto region

Sawako Uchida and Kanako Itamae

Modern Tokyo Times

Typhoon Hagibis is projected to hit mainland Japan on Saturday in the evening or a little later. However, with the direction being changeable, then it is still unsure if it will hit the region of Kanto or Tokai before finally reaching Tohoku. Hence, precautions are being taken over a very broad area of Japan, with the fear being mudslides, damaged housing, and other areas of danger.

Greater Tokyo is situated in Kanto along with the prefectures of Chiba, Gunma, Ibaraki, Kanagawa, Saitama, and Tochigi. While, despite the Tokai region being vaguer, it consists of the prefectures of Aichi, Gifu, Mie, and Shizuoka. Therefore, until Typhoon Hagibis moves closer to mainland Japan, it is still unsure which area will get hit directly.

People in Chiba prefecture, especially hit hard by Typhoon Faxai, still haven’t fully recovered. This notably applies to large-scale damage to over 30,000 homes and other infrastructural problems. Yet, Typhoon Hagibis is expected to cause even more havoc before moving north.

Transport networks have informed people about closure to a much-reduced shinkansen service in parts of areas that are forecast to be hit. Similarly, many major companies have stopped production. The knock-on effect is that many people have been stocking up on food goods and other important related items.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, winds are approximately 162 kilometers per hour near the center. Meanwhile, gusts are currently reaching just over 230 kilometers per hour while closing in on mainland Japan.

It is expected that the storm zone will be relatively large based on the size of Typhoon Hagibis. Hence, predictions of strength heights reaching 144 kilometers in the Kanto region to 162 kilometers in Tokai are being projected. While gusts at its height could reach 216 kilometers over both regions based on current data.

Therefore, with precautions being extremely high, it is hoped that the impact on lives lost or people injured will be reduced dramatically. For now, people are just waiting while Typhoon Hagibis is approaching mainland Japan.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes