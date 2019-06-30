US and North Korea relationship is given a positive jolt after Trump meets Kim in North Korea



Sawako Uchida and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Donald Trump of America broke unprecedented ground by meeting the leader of North Korea inside this secretive nation. Kim Jong-un, looking more relaxed than in past encounters with Trump, seemed to welcome the offer of friendship by Trump who set foot in North Korea. Indeed, Trump is the first sitting leader of America to enter North Korea and provide the hand of friendship, despite much work needing to be done to solve the situation.

Equally important, it was widely believed that the meeting would be a relatively short handshake and quick icebreaker after the failure of the last meeting between both leaders. Yet, Trump and Kim spoke for roughly one hour in the demilitarized zone between North Korea and South Korea. This provides hope of further developments between America and North Korea that will bode well for South Korea – and all regional nations – that are deeply concerned about this secretive nation.

The BBC reports, “In a meeting apparently arranged after Mr Trump invited Mr Kim on Twitter on Saturday, they shook hands across the demarcation line between the Koreas before Mr Trump briefly crossed into North Korea, a symbolic milestone.”

It was clearly visible that Kim felt more at home in this situation rather than in the past when he looked more nervous. Of course, part of this will be the symbolic nature of Trump entering North Korea briefly. Yet, despite the failure of both America and North Korea to reach real tangible results, both individuals seem to share warmth towards each other. Therefore, it is hoped that hawks in both camps will relinquish mistrust and follow the example of both leaders who seek a way out of the perennial impasse.

Kim uttered to Trump, “Good to see you again. I never expected to meet you at this place.”

It should be noted, that despite all the media detractors against Trump unlike the positive eulogy of Barack Obama, it was Obama who helped to destabilize Libya and Syria. In turn, the destabilizations of both nations under Obama led to terrible events once more in Iraq and in other parts of Africa in the vicinity of Libya. Therefore, at least Trump is trying to break new ground with North Korea and this should be welcomed internationally – and, especially in South Korea and Japan.

Trump stipulated strongly, “I believe this is an expression of his willingness to eliminate all the unfortunate past and open a new future.”

Hence, it is imperative that hawks in America and North Korea focus on the nuclear issue and other important areas in order to create a stable environment on the Korean Peninsula. In this sense, negative forces in both administrations and in military circles need to reach out like Trump and Kim are doing, in order to leave a lasting legacy of hope and renewal between both nations.

Of course, great symbolism took place between Trump and Kim and from a media point it is easy for the anti-Trump media circus to belittle the event. However, the move by Trump was historical. Also, the fact that Kim placated the leader of America shows that a genuine thaw is possible even if the road ahead is still long and rocky.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-48814975

PLEASE SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES by DONATING

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook