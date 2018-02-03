Vice President Pence of America to visit Japan: Korean Peninsula and same hymn sheet

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Vice President of America, Mike Pence, will visit Japan for three-days prior to the start of the Winter Olympics in South Korea. After his stay in Japan, Pence will attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics. Therefore, Pence will discuss the Korean Peninsula crisis with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan before setting off to South Korea.

America and Japan share a similar hymn sheet to that of the more conciliatory tone being taken by President Moon Jae-in of South Korea. Hence, since the easing of tensions compared with the end of 2017, it is believed that Abe and Pence will discuss the need to remain vigilant towards North Korea.

Yoshihide Suga, the Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan, notified the press that North Korea is high on the agenda. At the same time, Abe and Pence would discuss other important regional and international issues.

It is expected that Abe and Pence will release a statement after meeting each other that confirms the strong line being taken by both nations in relation to North Korea. In other words, America and Japan will confirm that maximum pressure is needed against North Korea, so that this nation will abandon its nuclear capability and stem its missile development program.

However, it is known that the leader of South Korea is more moderate and that he hopes to solve the crisis with North Korea. Therefore, it may well be that Abe and Pence are hoping to put further pressure on South Korea so that this nation sings from the same hymn sheet.

