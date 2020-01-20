WHO meets over new coronavirus in China that is spreading

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The initial new coronavirus hit Wuhan in China but now this virus is spreading to other cities and outside this nation. For example, it is known that four cases have also been found in Japan, South Korea, and Thailand respectively. Hence, the government of China is increasingly concerned by the ongoing crisis.

Naturally, the World Health Organization (WHO) is extremely concerned about the growing crisis in China. Currently, the WHO is stressing that the primary source relates to “an animal” but “limited human-to-human transmission” is possible.

In China, the initial outbreak of the new coronavirus emerged in Wuhan. Yet, more cases are now occurring in other parts of this nation. Thus, cases are increasing in Beijing and Shanghai.

Of course, the memory of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) remains in the imagination. This is based on the near 800 deaths that occurred and how the government of China provided limited information at the outset. Therefore, with the new virus also belonging to the same coronaviruses as SARS then naturally China, regional nations, and the WHO are all extremely alarmed.

President Xi Jinping uttered, “People’s lives and health should be given top priority and the spread of the outbreak should be resolutely curbed.”

The BBC reports, “Authorities in Wuhan, a central Chinese city of 11 million that has been at the heart of the outbreak, on Monday said 136 new cases had been confirmed over the weekend, with a third person dying of the virus. There had previously been only 62 confirmed cases in the city.”

It remains to be seen what the recommendations of the WHO will be. However, given the crisis of SARS that also emanated in China, then clearly the WHO is extremely concerned.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-health-pneumonia/as-virus-spreads-to-more-chinese-cities-who-calls-emergency-meeting-idUSKBN1ZJ001

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-51171035

