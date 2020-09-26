Yoshihide Suga announced the official Prime Minister of Japan

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Yoshihide Suga is the new prime minister of Japan after obtaining 314 votes in the Diet out of a possible 462. Of course, today was a formality because the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) opted for Suga on Monday.

Suga knows he can’t rest on his laurels because the economy is suffering because of the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis. At the same time, tensions between America and China – China and India – and events in Belarus and Ukraine involving the Russian Federation – are all delicate matters. Similarly, tensions in the South China Sea and territorial disputes remain a concern.

Hence, Suga needs to find a way to negotiate and enhance a Cabinet that can deal with strong leaders in America, China, India, and the Russian Federation respectively. Thus, Suga will be challenged immediately inside Japan and externally.

In truth, even without the coronavirus crisis, Suga is faced with many similar problems that have blighted Japan for decades. This notably applies to stagnation to small economic growth, a demographic crisis that isn’t being addressed seriously, pensions, the lack of senior opportunities for women, the growing gap between dynamic cities and the countryside, the need to digitalize, and other important problems.

Japan, like the rest of the world hit by the coronavirus, is suffering alarmingly in the realm of economics. Thus, it remains to be seen if Suga will take a slightly different path to tackle the crisis. Therefore, the next few weeks and months will be important for Suga to stamp his authority.

Later in the day, the Emperor of Japan will endorse Suga and his declared Cabinet based on ceremony.

