Afghanistan Condemns Pakistan for Bombing Civilians

Hiroshi Saito, Chika Mori, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Taliban government strongly denounced Pakistan for airstrikes that reportedly struck civilian areas in Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan. According to Taliban authorities, at least six civilians were killed and several others injured on Friday, as the escalating confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan entered its third week — raising fears of a wider and more destabilizing regional conflict.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, global attention remains overwhelmingly focused on the confrontation involving Israel and the United States against Iran. Consequently, the deteriorating conflict along the Afghan-Pakistani frontier is receiving relatively limited international scrutiny. This pattern mirrors other overlooked crises across the world, from the violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the turmoil in Myanmar, and from the insurgency in Northern Mozambique to the enduring instability in Somalia.

Reports also indicate that facilities linked to the private airline Kam Air in the environs of Kandahar were targeted during the operation, further raising concerns about the widening scope of the military campaign.

Pakistani officials, however, described the strikes as “successful airstrikes,” insisting that the operations were directed at militant Islamist groups who allegedly exploit the porous frontier and remote areas inside Afghanistan to launch attacks against Pakistan.

According to Associated Press, the roots of the dispute lie in Pakistan’s belief that Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities are harboring militant organizations responsible for cross-border attacks, while also cultivating closer ties with Pakistan’s strategic rival, India. The Taliban leadership firmly rejects these accusations, insisting that Afghan territory is not being used as a base for external militant operations.

Several nations are now urging both Kabul and Islamabad to immediately open channels for dialogue. Yet, according to Reuters, Pakistani security officials have signaled that military operations will continue until their strategic objectives are achieved — namely preventing militant attacks launched from Afghan soil.

At the core of the dispute is Pakistan’s assertion that the Afghan authorities have failed to adequately curb militants linked to Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a group responsible for numerous attacks inside Pakistan. Kabul, however, rejects this claim outright, maintaining that Afghanistan should not be blamed for Pakistan’s internal security challenges.

Regional powers, including China and the Russian Federation, have called for restraint and warned that further escalation risks destabilizing an already fragile region. In this context, the diplomatic engagement of the United Nations and other neutral actors may prove essential in facilitating meaningful dialogue between the two sides.

Taliban authorities in Kabul condemned the Pakistani strikes as a violation of Afghan sovereignty and territorial integrity. From their perspective, the air operations represent not merely counterterrorism measures but a direct infringement on Afghanistan’s state authority — further deepening mistrust between the two uneasy neighbours.

Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, warned that “the cycle of retaliation and violence only deepens the suffering of the wider population,” urging both Afghanistan and Pakistan to address their security concerns through dialogue, negotiation, and sustained cooperation.

The humanitarian context further amplifies the gravity of the situation. Millions of Afghans already depend on humanitarian aid, while large numbers have been deported from both Iran and Pakistan in recent years. Any prolonged escalation will inevitably intensify the hardship faced by an already vulnerable population struggling with poverty, displacement, and economic collapse.

At the same time, Pakistan itself can ill afford a prolonged military confrontation given its economic constraints and mounting internal pressures. For this reason, many observers hope that the United Nations and responsible regional actors will step forward as honest brokers — encouraging both sides to pursue a diplomatic path that addresses legitimate security concerns while preventing further human suffering.

For now, however, the conflict shows little sign of abating. If the current trajectory continues, the toll will not only be measured in further loss of life but also in the deepening misery of ordinary people already blighted by extreme poverty — a tragedy unfolding largely beyond the spotlight of the international community.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes