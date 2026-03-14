Japanese Zen Buddhist Poetry and Sesson Yubai (1290-1346)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Zen Buddhist monk Sesson Yūbai (1290–1346) belongs to the distant and contemplative landscape of medieval Japanese history, where spiritual discipline and artistic refinement walked hand in hand. A gifted literati poet and calligrapher, he embodied a cultural bridge between Japan and the great intellectual currents flowing from China, often referred to in classical literature as the Middle Kingdom. Within his life and writings, indigenous Japanese sensibilities intertwined with the philosophical and artistic depth of Chinese civilization, creating a quiet yet powerful synthesis of cultures.

In modern Japan, Buddhism and Shintoism continue to inspire pilgrims, travelers, and scholars who journey to historic centers of faith and culture such as Chichibu, Kamakura, Mount Kōya, Kyoto, Nara, Negoro-ji, and Nikkō. These sacred landscapes—adorned with temple complexes, moss-covered paths, and ancient wooden halls—preserve the living memory of Buddhist devotion. Yet the spiritual world inhabited by Sesson Yūbai was even more deeply infused with Buddhist consciousness, where poetry, philosophy, calligraphy, and meditation were inseparable expressions of a cultivated life.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art reflects on his legacy, noting that Sesson Yūbai, “one of the most accomplished literati Zen monks, was both proficient in calligraphy and learned in Chinese poetry.” After studying with the Chinese émigré monk Yishan Yining (known in Japan as Issan Ichinei), he spent twenty-three formative years in China. His calligraphy reveals the elegance and vigor of contemporary Chinese styles, where ample space between the columns allows sweeping horizontal strokes and bold diagonals to breathe with expressive clarity.

In one of his reflective poems, the quiet rhythm of Zen life unfolds with gentle simplicity:

My thatched hut is woven with disordered layers of clouds.

Already my footprints are washed away with the red dust.

If you ask, this monk has few plans for his life:

Before my window, flowing waters; facing my pillow, books.

His years in China were enriched by the Buddhist communities and intellectual circles he encountered. Yet his journey was not merely one of receiving influences. Like many traveling monks of the medieval world, Sesson Yūbai also carried the cultural spirit of Japan with him. Ideas and aesthetics flowed in both directions across the East China Sea, shaped by the dialogue between Buddhist traditions and the philosophical currents of Confucianism and Taoism, while also resonating with Japan’s indigenous spiritual heritage in Shinto.

Yet his time in China was not without suffering. Political edicts led to anti-Buddhist actions, and Sesson Yūbai was imprisoned in the ancient city of Chang’an. True to the temperament of a Zen monk, adversity became another form of contemplation. Even within confinement, he refined his thoughts and expressed them with unadorned clarity:

I do not like praises and honors

Nor did I fear disdain

I just stayed away.

My mind, clear water,

My body bound and tied

For three years in Chang’an.

I sing what I feel in songs

In straight words, undecorated.

Through hardship and freedom alike, his life followed the quiet path of the Buddha. For Sesson Yūbai, poetry, faith, and reflection were not separate pursuits but expressions of the same inner journey—an unwavering commitment to spiritual clarity amid the shifting tides of history.

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