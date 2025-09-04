Afghanistan Earthquake Kills Many in Eastern Regions

Michiyo Tanabe and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

At least 800 people have died following a devastating earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan.

Sadly, the final death toll is expected to rise, as many individuals are still believed to be trapped under the rubble. In response, the Taliban government has launched search and rescue operations in coordination with residents, particularly in the provinces of Nangarhar and Kunar — with Kunar being among the hardest hit.

The epicenter of the 6.0-magnitude earthquake was located in eastern Kunar province. As a result, the nearby city of Jalalabad — a major urban center in Afghanistan — lies within close proximity to the affected mountainous region, just 27 kilometers away.

Sharafat Zaman (Health Ministry spokesperson) says, “The number of casualties and injuries is high, but since the area is difficult to access, our teams are still on site.”

The Guardian reports, “The earthquake was shallow, taking place close to the Earth’s surface, which is known to cause greater destruction. Several aftershocks were reported throughout the night and into Monday morning, which could even be felt in the capital, Kabul, more than 100 miles away.”

According to Bakhtar News Agency (BNA), the Taliban’s state-run media outlet, relief teams have faced significant challenges reaching remote communities, with landslides and damaged roads severely hindering their progress.

The BBC reports, “The Kunar province, which has been the worst-hit, has an extremely mountainous terrain, restricting access. This region has also seen massive flooding and landslides in the past few days blocking access to many areas.”

CNN reports, “Afghanistan has a long history of earthquakes, many of which happen in the mountainous Hindu Kush region that borders Pakistan. In October 2023, more than 2,000 people died after a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Afghanistan – one of the deadliest quakes to hit the country in recent years.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Afghanistan is currently grappling with a severe economic crisis, the result of decades of war, foreign intervention, and ongoing internal challenges — including the rise of Islamic extremism and widespread restrictions on the rights of women. Further compounding the situation, both Iran and Pakistan have deported millions of Afghan nationals in recent years, placing additional strain on the country’s fragile infrastructure and humanitarian capacity.”

Authorities warn that the death toll may still climb.

