Sudan Landslide in the Darfur Region Kills Many

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Darfur region in Sudan continues to suffer amid ongoing conflict and humanitarian crises. Violence, including reports of ethnic targeting of several black African ethnic groups, has been linked to Arab Muslim forces aligned with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Adding to the region’s hardship, a devastating landslide recently struck Darfur, reportedly killing hundreds—some estimates suggest as many as 1,000 lives were lost. This tragedy compounds the suffering already experienced across Sudan due to the ongoing war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF.

A United Nations (UN) official informed the BBC that at least 370 people have died in the remote Marra Mountains of western Sudan. This figure is significantly lower than other reports, which estimate the death toll to be around 1,000. Regardless of the final count, the situation remains dire, with a large number of lives lost in this devastating landslide.

CNN reports, “The Marrah Mountains are a rugged volcanic chain extending for 160 kilometers (100 miles) southwest of el-Fasher, an epicenter of fighting between the military and the RSF. The area has turned into a hub for displaced families fleeing fighting in and around el-Fasher.”

The Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (SLM/A), which controls the affected area, reported that large parts of the village of Tarseen (Tarasin) were “levelled” beyond recognition after heavy rains triggered the catastrophic landslide.

The SLM/A is urgently appealing for humanitarian assistance from the UN and other regional and international organizations to support those affected in Tarseen. The group acknowledges the complex challenges posed by the difficult terrain and the broader conflict engulfing Sudan. Complicating relief efforts further, UN personnel and other humanitarian groups have been targeted in parts of Darfur and across Sudan, hindering the delivery of food, medical supplies, and other essential aid.

Minni Minnawi (the army-aligned governor of Darfur) said, “We appeal to international humanitarian organisations to urgently intervene and provide support and assistance at this critical moment, for the tragedy is greater than what our people can bear alone.”

Tragically, many internally displaced people from North Darfur had sought refuge in the Marra Mountains region, only to face further hardship in the wake of the landslide.

The BBC reports, “Many Darfuris believe the RSF and allied militias have waged a war aimed at transforming the ethnically mixed region into an Arab-ruled domain.”

Casualty estimates from Sudan’s ongoing civil war vary significantly, but a U.S. official stated last year that the death toll had already reached 150,000. In addition to the staggering loss of life, at least 12 million people have been internally displaced, making it one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises.

Human Rights Watch says: “Rapid Support Forces fighters and allied militias have raped scores of women and girls, including in the context of sexual slavery, in Sudan’s South Kordofan state since September 2023.”

The BBC reports, “Allegations of war crimes have persisted throughout the past two years, and in January 2025 the US determined that the RSF and allied militias had committed a genocide against the region’s non-Arab population.”

It is hoped that humanitarian assistance can reach those affected by the devastating landslide without delay, despite the considerable challenges posed by the conflict and difficult terrain.

