America Condemns RSF for Genocide Against Black African Ethnic Groups in Sudan

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The administration of President Joe Biden in America accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan of genocide against several black African ethnic groups.

Sanctions by America have now been put on the leader of the RSF.

Antony Blinken (US Secretary of State) condemned Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (head of the RSF) for allowing his forces to commit “systematic” massacres against civilians in the conflict in Sudan.

Blinken stated that the RSF murdered “men and boys – even infants” – and brutal rape and sexual violence against black African ethnic groups.

Blinken said, “Based on this information, I have now concluded that members of the RSF and allied militias have committed genocide in Sudan.”

Blinken further stated, “The United States is committed to holding accountable those responsible for these atrocities. We are today sanctioning RSF leader Mohammad Hamdan Daglo Mousa, known as Hemedti, for his role in systematic atrocities committed against the Sudanese people. We are also sanctioning seven RSF-owned companies located in the United Arab Emirates and one individual for their roles in procuring weapons for the RSF.”

Arab Muslim slavery is over one thousand years old. Indeed, slavery only ended in the land of Mecca in the 1960s. Hence, the enslavement of the Dinka by Arab Muslims in recent history – to sexual slavery of ethnic groups in Sudan today is a continuation (Islamic State also enslaves the Yazidis in Iraq).

The BBC reports, “The US had previously determined that the RSF and other militias had engaged in war crimes, crimes against humanity, and ethnic cleansing in the western Darfur region, where the group has been accused of targeting and killing non-Arabs.”

The Guardian reports, “Some of the most serious allegations relating to Hemedti and the RSF have once again focused on Darfur, where up to 15,000 people died in well documented RSF attacks on El Geneina in west Darfur in 2023 targeting the non-Arab Masalit and other ethnic groups.”

Le Monde (AFP) reports about South Kordofan. This agency says, “One survivor, a 35-year-old Nuba woman, described being gang-raped by six RSF fighters who had stormed her family compound, and killed her husband and son when they tried to intervene.”

The Nuba lady said, “They kept raping me, all six of them.”

Human Rights Watch reports, “Rapid Support Forces fighters and allied militias have raped scores of women and girls, including in the context of sexual slavery, in Sudan’s South Kordofan state since September 2023.”

Voice of America reports, “The violence has plunged nearly 640,000 people in the oil-rich nation into famine, the State Department says. The United Nations estimates that 30 million people — more than half of Sudan’s population — need humanitarian assistance as a result.”

Reuters reports, “The U.S. is appealing to all countries – including the United Arab Emirates – to stop support for Sudan’s warring parties, the U.S. envoy to the United Nations said … warning that a ‘crisis of epic proportions is brewing’…”

The Sudanese people need a break from endless wars and chaos.

