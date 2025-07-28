Cambodia and Thailand are Expected to Hold Talks in Malaysia

Noriko Watanabe, Kanako Mita, and Hiroshi Saito

Modern Tokyo Times

Malaysia is set to host talks on Monday between the political leaders of Cambodia and Thailand in an effort to ease military tensions.

Since the outbreak of fighting over the border dispute, at least 33 civilians and soldiers have been killed. Additionally, around 200,000 people have been displaced from areas affected by the heightened conflict.

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister, Mohamad Hasan, announced that Thailand’s acting Prime Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, and Cambodia’s Prime Minister, Hun Manet, are expected to arrive in Malaysia on Monday.

Hasan said, “I had the opportunity to speak with the foreign ministers of both Thailand and Cambodia. They both agreed that no other country should be involved in this issue. They have full confidence in Malaysia and have requested me to act as a mediator.”

Immediately after the conflict between Cambodia and Thailand erupted, Malaysia’s leader emphasized the need for dialogue and negotiations.

Prime Minister of Malaysia (Anwar Ibrahim) said, “The least we can expect from them is to just stand down and hopefully to try and enter into negotiations.”

The United States also called for an “immediate cessation of hostilities,” urging the protection of civilians and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Both countries have accused each other of provoking the clashes. In response, Thailand closed all border crossings, and the two nations downgraded diplomatic relations. The unrest—initially triggered by the death of a Cambodian soldier in May—has recently escalated into military confrontations that have claimed civilian lives in border areas.

The BBC reports, “The dispute between the two countries dates back to more than 100 years ago, when the borders of the two nations were drawn after the French occupation of Cambodia.”

In 1962, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) affirmed Cambodia’s sovereignty over the temple area, a ruling that remained a source of dispute between Cambodia and Thailand for decades. Tensions escalated into military clashes in 2011, which resulted in approximately 20 deaths.

Following this, Cambodia returned to the ICJ seeking further clarification. In 2013, the court upheld its original decision, a ruling that was met with dissatisfaction in Thailand.

The Guardian reports, “Both countries have traded blame over the clashes. Thailand accused Cambodia of targeting civilian infrastructure, including a hospital hit by shells and a petrol station hit by at least one rocket. Cambodia has accused Thailand of using cluster munitions.”

CNN reports, “Thailand’s total of 361,000 active-duty personnel spread across all branches of the kingdom’s military is three times Cambodia’s. And those troops have at their disposal weaponry their Cambodian counterparts could only dream of.”

However, conflicts rarely remain simple once they spiral out of control.

It is hoped that Malaysia’s mediation will be successful and that Cambodia and Thailand will work to de-escalate the ongoing military tensions.

