Christians Killed in Niger by Islamists During Baptism

Murad Makhmudov, Michiyo Tanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Another tragic attack targeting Christians occurred in Niger, where 15 individuals were killed by Islamist militants during a baptism ceremony — turning a moment of joy into a scene of horror.

The massacre took place in the Tillabéri region, which has witnessed significant violence in recent months. Since October, approximately 1,800 people have been killed in Niger, with around 75% of these deaths occurring in the Tillabéri region. These extremist factions, often referred to as Takfiris, target not only Christians but also Muslim civilians, operating freely in the volatile border zone between Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. In their ideology, no life is sacred — be it Christian or Muslim.

In a separate incident, Islamists also killed seven people on the outskirts of Takoubatt.

Last Wednesday, 14 members of Niger’s armed forces were killed in the Tillabéri region, underscoring the ongoing instability and insecurity in this part of the country.

The BBC reports, “Niger has been under military control since 2023 when Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani deposed the country’s elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.”

The Russian Federation and Turkey have increased their presence in the Sahel region — an area plagued by Islamist terrorism — following the withdrawal of American and French military forces from key outposts. However, the bloodshed continues unabated.

Al-Qaeda, the Islamic State group (ISIS), and other Takfiri Islamist factions continue to carry out deadly attacks against both Christians and Muslims across West Africa and the Sahel region. Meanwhile, deepening regional divisions have led Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to sever ties with ECOWAS (the Economic Community of West African States), further complicating coordinated responses to the escalating violence.

Across the region, Islamist groups are exploiting entrenched regional divisions, political corruption, cronyism, widespread poverty, and porous borders to extend their influence and carry out deadly attacks. In response, the international community must urgently engage with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to resolve ongoing tensions and rebuild cooperation. Without decisive action, the tragic bloodshed of innocent Christians and Muslims will persist.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes