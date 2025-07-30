Contemporary Japanese Artist: Faith, Nature, and the Deer

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sawako Utsumi is a contemporary artist from northern Japan. In this artwork, she dramatically reimagines the coloration of the deer, subtly reflecting a Shinto perspective. While the spiritual element isn’t overt, it draws on the traditional belief in Shintoism that deer serve as messengers of the gods (or Kami).

In the artwork below, Utsumi pays homage to Kamisaka Sekka (1866–1942), while introducing a distinct meaning and color palette that creates a new visual and emotional dynamic.

Utsumi draws inspiration from a saying of the Buddha: “Ardently do today what must be done. Who knows? Tomorrow, death comes.”

In this spirit, the Buddhist monk recognizes the difficulty and danger of his path. Yet, the impermanence of life compels him to continue the journey—no matter the risks.

In the artwork above, Utsumi pays homage to Hagiwara Hideo (1913–2007). While honoring his legacy, she remains true to her distinctive style by introducing bold new elements—a stark white tree set against a radiant yellow mountain and a vivid low red skyline. These striking features, symbolizing energy, renewal, and vitality, offer a layered reinterpretation that both respects and reimagines the essence of Hagiwara’s original vision.

Hagiwara rose to prominence in the latter half of the 20th century, though the experiences and trauma of the wartime era deeply shaped his worldview.

In this artwork, Utsumi pays homage to Nakamura Hochu, drawing inspiration from his Edo Period depictions of deer. Yet, she dramatically reimagines the color palette, introducing a bold reinterpretation that reflects her own philosophical lens—particularly a Buddhist one.

This Buddhist dimension is not overtly visual but conceptual. Through the motif of the four deer, Utsumi explores the idea of the “four winds” of Buddhism. In her view, these winds symbolize opposing forces—positive and negative—that inevitably shape every life. For Utsumi, to reach a certain age is to encounter these four winds, a universal experience of transformation, challenge, and balance.

In this thoughtful homage to L.S. Lowry, Utsumi captures the quiet beauty of a child finding joy in life’s simplest moments. What stands out is the absence of materialism and modern-day distractions—a celebration of unfiltered, genuine happiness.

In contrast to the digital age, where joy is often mediated through screens and devices, this scene evokes a world where connection and contentment arise naturally. It reminds us that, unlike the realm of iPhones, video games, and social media, real-world interaction—face-to-face and heartfelt—is becoming increasingly rare.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/stillness-of-the-dimming-night-homage-to-hagiwara-hideo-sawako-utsumi.htmlStillness of the Dimming Night by Sawako Utsumi

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/traditional-joy-in-north-england-sawako-utsumi.html Homage to L.S. Lowry

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/four-winds-of-buddhism-and-deer-sawako-utsumi.html Buddhism and the Deer

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/stillness-of-the-night-utsumi-and-homage-to-hagiwara-hideo-sawako-utsumi.html?newartwork=true Stillness of the Night by Sawako Utsumi

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/deer-and-the-sacred-kami-sawako-utsumi.html?newartwork=true Deer and the Sacred Kami

https://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website

