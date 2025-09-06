Ebola Outbreak in the DRC

Noriko Watanabe, Hiroshi Saito, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) faces deep-rooted ethnic and political tensions, further complicated by interference from neighboring countries and a brutal Islamist group that originates from Uganda.

In addition to these challenges, the country faces a severely limited healthcare infrastructure, which leaves it ill-equipped to combat numerous health issues.

The DRC faces a heavy burden of health challenges, including cholera, Ebola, HIV, malaria, measles, mpox, pneumonia, tuberculosis, and other infectious illnesses. These public health threats are further exacerbated by widespread malnutrition and chronic food insecurity, both of which are fueled by ongoing conflict, deep-rooted poverty, limited access to clean water, and a severely underdeveloped infrastructure.

Reports indicate a new and potentially dangerous Ebola outbreak is unfolding once again in the DRC. This marks the 16th deadly Ebola outbreak in the country’s history.

So far, 15 deaths are suspected to be linked to the virus, out of 28 individuals showing Ebola-like symptoms. In response, the DRC’s health ministry, in coordination with international health organizations, is mobilizing efforts to contain the crisis swiftly.

AP News reports, “It’s the 16th outbreak of Ebola in Congo, and Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba said the fatality rate, estimated at 53.6%, showed the gravity of the situation.”

The latest Ebola outbreak has emerged in Central Kasai province.

The World Health Organization (WHO) notified people that they “are acting with determination to rapidly halt the spread of the virus and protect communities.”

Sadly, the WHO has warned that “Case numbers are likely to increase as the transmission is ongoing. Response teams and local teams will work to find the people who may be infected and need to receive care, to ensure everyone is protected as quickly as possible.”

The BBC reports, “People are infected when they have direct contact through broken skin, or the mouth and nose, with the blood, vomit, faeces or bodily fluids of someone with Ebola.”

The WHO said: “The country has a stockpile of treatments, as well as 2000 doses of the Ervebo Ebola vaccine, effective to protect against this type of Ebola, already prepositioned in Kinshasa that will be quickly moved to Kasai to vaccinate contacts and frontline health workers.”

It is hoped that the Ebola outbreak in Kasai province will be contained promptly.

