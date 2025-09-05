Afghanistan Earthquake Death Toll Hits Over 2,200

Michiyo Tanabe and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

More than 2,200 people have been confirmed dead after a powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan in recent days, with the death toll continuing to climb.

Officials say the vast majority of casualties were reported in Kunar province.

Hamdullah Fitrat (the Deputy Government spokesperson) said, “Hundreds of bodies have been recovered from destroyed houses during search and rescue operations.”

Fitrat continued, “Tents have been set up for people, and the delivery of first aid and emergency supplies is ongoing.”

Rescue and relief efforts have been severely hampered by the mountainous terrain of Kunar province, which bore the brunt of the earthquake. Aftershocks, frequent rockfalls, and the region’s fragile road infrastructure have added to the challenges, compounded further by economic hardship and limited technological resources.

The BBC reports, “The Kunar province, which has been the worst-hit, has an extremely mountainous terrain, restricting access. This region has also seen massive flooding and landslides in the past few days blocking access to many areas.”

The World Health Organization (depressingly) said, “Many survivors are still believed to be trapped beneath collapsed homes in remote villages, and the window for finding them alive is rapidly closing.”

AP News reports, “The quake has worsened communications. Blocked roads are forcing aid workers to walk four or five hours to reach survivors. Dozens of flights have operated in and out of Nangarhar Airport, transporting the injured to hospitals.”

In light of the devastation, regional and international actors are being urged to provide support to the Taliban-led government in responding to the aftermath of the earthquake.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Afghanistan is currently grappling with a severe economic crisis, the result of decades of war, foreign intervention, and ongoing internal challenges — including the rise of Islamic extremism and widespread restrictions on the rights of women. Further compounding the situation, both Iran and Pakistan have deported millions of Afghan nationals in recent years, placing additional strain on the country’s fragile infrastructure and humanitarian capacity.”

Nations must engage with the Taliban-led government to ensure aid reaches those displaced by the earthquake, many of whom have lost their homes and livelihoods. Given Afghanistan’s dire economic situation, international assistance is more critical than ever.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes



