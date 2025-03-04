Egypt Opposes Attempts to Create a Parallel Government in Sudan

Boutros Hussein, Kanako Mita, and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (al-Sisi) of Egypt opposes any attempt to create a parallel government in Sudan.

Egypt rejects the intrigues of Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Paramilitary Chief of the Rapid Support Forces – RSF) and any nation that entertains a parallel government in Sudan. Hence, the government of Egypt reiterated its support for the territorial integrity of Sudan – and the sovereignty of this nation.

Ahram Online reports, “This response comes after Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its allies signed an agreement on 23 February in Kenya to establish a parallel government in Sudan over RSF-controlled areas.”

The Egyptian Foreign Minister (Badr Abdelatty) last week said: “Sudan’s territorial integrity is a red line for Egypt… (Egypt) rejects any calls to establish alternative structures outside the current framework.”

The Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia – similar to Egypt – warned of “any steps or illegal measure taken outside the framework of official institutions.”

The military-led government of Sudan rebuked President William Ruto of Kenya for doing the bidding of the United Arab Emirates.

Egypt faces tense relations with Ethiopia concerning water. Meanwhile, the failed state of Libya and tensions throughout the Sahel Region highlight the delicate nature of Egypt’s geopolitical concerns. This entails the threat of mass immigration and economic problems stemming from Sudan, the conflict in Yemen and military attacks against commercial shipping, terrorist links between Gaza and the Sinai Desert, and terrorist and Muslim Brotherhood links in several nations.

UN News reports, “Sudan has been embroiled in a conflict between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces since April 2023. The war has displaced millions and left parts of the country plagued by famine and critical shortages of lifesaving aid.”

Kuwait, Jordan, and Qatar all voiced their support for the integrity and sovereignty of Sudan.

The Independent reports, “Millions of refugees have fled to neighboring countries like Chad, Ethiopia and South Sudan. More than 24 million people – half of Sudan’s population – are facing ‘acute food insecurity’, according to the latest UN figures.”

Sudan needs peace and hope – and not competing political structures.

