Japan Art and Kawabata Gyokusho (Buddhism)

Kawabata Gyokusho (1842-1913) was born during the late Edo Period. Hence, his art blossomed during the Meiji Period (1868-1912) – while he died in the early Taisho Period.

He studied under Nakajima Raisho when he was only eleven years old – in the early 1850s. Interestingly, he studied the rich traditions of Shijo and Maruyama painting and Western-style art.

The first art shows a fox disguised as a Buddhist nun. In Japanese mythology, the fox is known for shape-shifting combined with a penchant for trickery. However, the fox is also embued with finer qualities – and protects Shinto shrines and other unique angles.

In the second art piece, a stunning Buddhist compound can be seen. Accordingly, the Buddhist pagoda inspired the faithful.

The Birmingham Museum of Art says, “Kawabata Gyokusho was born in Kyoto but moved to Tokyo in 1866 to briefly study Western-style painting with the English artist Charles Wirgman (1832-1891). In 1890 he was appointed professor at the Tokyo School of Fine Arts where he taught the traditional Japanese Shijo style of painting.”

Nichiren (1222-1282) – the revered Buddhist Monk – said:

“That which you give to another will become your own sustenance; if you light a lamp for another, your own way will be lit.”

