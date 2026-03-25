Gaza International Stabilization Force Remains Distant

Kanako Mita, Noriko Watanabe, and Michiyo Tanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

The proposed U.S.-backed stabilization force for Gaza—potentially under a United Nations umbrella with European support—remains more aspirational than real. Diplomatic discussions persist, but conditions on the ground are highly volatile, and past failures in places like Haiti cast long shadows. Disarming Hamas and allied factions would be perilous, and despite assurances from NATO members, progress is slow.

At the same time, ongoing Israeli strikes in Gaza—and escalating tensions following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, alongside Iranian retaliation—have pushed any stabilization plan further into the background. As The Times of Israel notes, Hamas security forces have recently increased their visibility inside Gaza, underscoring shifting dynamics on the ground.

Rather than a traditional UN peacekeeping mission, United States policymakers favor a smaller coalition force with a narrow mandate: uphold a ceasefire and prevent further collapse. Yet even this limited aim carries significant risks.

Egypt is emerging as a likely anchor, viewed by Israel as pragmatic given its experience combating Islamist insurgents in Sinai. It is also less polarizing than Turkey, whose regional ambitions and the rhetoric of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan make Ankara unacceptable to Jerusalem.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Still, the list of potential contributors—reportedly including Egypt, Turkey, Indonesia, and Azerbaijan—raises difficult contradictions. Each carries contentious baggage, from Indonesia’s policies in West Papua to Turkey’s military footprint in northern Cyprus and parts of Syria, underscoring the political fragility of any such force.”

These tensions form the mission’s core weakness. European and Gulf states broadly support eventual Palestinian statehood, while Israel remains opposed—ensuring friction from the outset. Any deployed force would face clashing objectives, local hostility, and competing geopolitical agendas.

Recent events underline the fragility. Israeli accusations that Hamas breached a ceasefire—followed by immediate airstrikes—demonstrate how quickly violence can reignite.

Nor does precedent inspire confidence. The U.S.-backed mission in Haiti is struggling amid gang violence and political breakdown. If such a model falters there, its prospects in Gaza—amid entrenched militancy and regional rivalries—appear even more uncertain, especially given the widening conflict involving Iran, Israel, and regional actors.

The risk is that any intervention becomes a geopolitical bandage: containing violence without addressing its roots. After the October 7 attacks and the devastating war that followed, half-measures may only set the stage for future catastrophe.

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