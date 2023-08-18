Haiti FRG9 Leader Warns the UN (No UN Sex Crimes Again and Cholera)

Noriko Watanabe and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Recently, the governments of Kenya and the Bahamas stated they support a United Nations (UN) multinational force being sent to Haiti. However, if the UN force materializes, the new UN force must learn from past horrendous misdeeds and crimes against the Haitian people.

Jimmy Cherizier, the head of the G9 Family and Allies gang (FRG9), warned his forces – and Haitians in general – will not tolerate a new UN force abusing Haitians similar to past crimes and open abuses by the UN against Haitians.

Cherizier said: “If the foreign forces arrive in 2023 or 2024, and we see them sexually assaulting women, raping young boys just as the Uruguayan soldiers did in 2004. If they bring cholera back to Haiti. … If that is what they are coming to do in the underprivileged neighborhoods, along with opening fire on us, killing the people or massacring them — we Haitians will fight them until we shed our last drops of blood.”

The horrendous history of the UN in Haiti is a cause of enormous pain and suffering. For example, Sri Lankan peacekeepers were involved in child sex gangs, cholera was spread by peacekeepers from Nepal that killed vast numbers of people – and several charities, including Oxfam, were also involved in abusing women and children.

Reuters reports, “Girls as young as 11 were sexually abused and impregnated by U.N. peacekeepers in Haiti and abandoned to raise their children alone, according to testimonies from more than 2,000 residents.”

The BBC said: “Claims first emerged in The Times last year that Oxfam employees, including former country director Roland van Hauwermeiren, used young prostitutes while based in Haiti after the earthquake.”

Concerning cholera, the UN was initially in denial mode about spreading cholera and killing approximately 8,300 Haitians.

The New York Times (2012) reports: “In telling the truth, the U.N. could have gained the trust of the population and facilitated the fight against cholera,” said Dr. Renaud Piarroux, who led an early investigation into the outbreak. “But that was bungled.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “Accordingly, it is understandable why Haitians feel betrayed by the UN and distrust outside forces. The lasting legacy of the cholera outbreak and countless sex scandals – all connected to the UN – cement enormous mistrust. Therefore, bridges need to be built with ordinary Haitians – outside the corrupt political class.”

Cherizier said: “If, when, the foreign forces arrive, they arrest the corrupt oligarchs, politicians, and politicians who are selling weapons and ammunition to the people in the underprivileged neighborhoods, I will applaud them.”

He continued, “If the first thing they do when they arrive in the country is arrest [Haitian Prime Minister] Ariel Henry, we’ll applaud the foreign force…”

Cherizier did warn the UN to stick to areas that don’t infringe – or become involved in new sex scandals – against ordinary Haitians.

He said: “We must protect our dignity. We must defend our sovereignty so we can live as human beings.”

Voice of America reports, “The FRG9 gang was behind a weekslong blockade of the main Varreux oil terminal in Port-au-Prince, which triggered a nationwide fuel shortage until the national police were able to break the blockade. It was during the blockade that Henry appealed to the U.N. for an armed intervention.”

The FRG9 and Je Pèp Gang (Eye of the People) announced a rapprochement to stem the fighting over important districts in Port-au-Prince.

President Joe Biden of America said in the distant past: “If Haiti, a God awful thing to say, if Haiti just quietly sunk into the Caribbean or rose up 300 feet, it wouldn’t matter a whole lot in terms of our interest.”

The mentality of the UN in Haiti and charities abusing children and women after recent earthquakes – seems to resemble the mindset of Biden concerning Haiti.

Ordinary Haitians who seek support and help are naturally reluctant to trust a new UN force. After all, the horrendous history of the UN in Haiti is shameful.

