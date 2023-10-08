Hamas Launches an Attack on Southern Israel

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Hamas launched a military assault on parts of Southern Israel. This assault included Palestinian Hamas fighters entering this part of Israel by sea, air, and land.

It is an embarrassment for the security networks of Israel. Henceforth, the security system of Israel failed Israeli soldiers and civilians, who were killed by Palestinian forces.

The BBC reports, that Palestinian forces “…have held Israeli towns and army posts under siege for hours, killed many people and taken away an unknown number of Israeli civilians and soldiers to hold as hostages in Gaza.”

The Jerusalem Post reports, “The terror group successfully invaded around 22 Gaza corridor communities, of varying sizes, by cutting through the IDF’s supposedly enhanced border fence, amphibious landings with naval commandos at Zikim, and makeshift small air transport and drone-type vehicles simultaneously starting around 6:30 a.m.”

Citizens in Israel are aghast that Palestinians could randomly kill and kidnap Israelis because the armed forces of Israel were in sufficient numbers to protect Jews.

Mohammed Deif (Hamas commander) called on Palestinians and Muslims to join the attack and “sweep away the [Israeli] occupation.”

Christians in Lebanon will be worried that Hezbollah heeds the call of Hamas (both forces on opposite sides in the conflict in Syria concerning sectarianism).

Reuters reports, “For the past 18 months as violence has raged across the West Bank, Gaza had been relatively quiet, apart from sporadic cross border clashes mainly involving the smaller Islamic Jihad movement with Hamas remaining largely on the sidelines.”

The death toll of Israeli citizens is approximately 300 people. At the same time, Israeli soldiers and citizens have been captured by Palestinian forces.

Over 230 Palestinians have been killed by the armed forces of Israel – in retaliation to Palestinian attacks.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Saudi Arabia said, “…it is closely following developments in the unprecedented situation between a number of Palestinian factions and the Israeli occupation forces, which has resulted in a high level of violence taking place on a number of fronts there.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said, “The war will be long. It will be difficult. Challenging days are ahead of us. But we will win it (the war).”

Netanyahu continued, “We will turn the city of evil into a city of ruins. I say to the residents of Gaza, get out of there now.”

The immediate concern is if the conflict spreads to other areas – and if Hezbollah enters the fray.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook









