Houthis in Yemen Attack Israel in Support of Iran

Murad Makhmudov, Noriko Watanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) last year carried out a precise and calculated airstrike that eliminated the self-declared Houthi prime minister, Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi, alongside other senior figures.

This was not an isolated act, but part of a broader pattern—one that signals Israel’s willingness to strike deeply when provoked. With the Houthis once again launching attacks in support of Iran, the trajectory points toward an inevitable and forceful Israeli response.

The regional crisis has now expanded into a dangerous multi-front confrontation. The United States and Israel are locked in escalating hostilities with Iran following coordinated strikes on Iranian targets. In turn, Tehran has retaliated across the region—targeting Gulf states, Israeli positions, and American military assets—while signaling that its reach extends far beyond conventional battlefields.

So far, Hezbollah in Lebanon has been the most active Iranian proxy to directly engage Israel. Cross-border strikes have triggered sustained Israeli bombardments, with the IDF pushing northward toward the Litani River—a line long viewed as a potential buffer zone. Yet this may only be the beginning. The Houthis are now synchronizing their operations with Iran and Hezbollah, underscoring the emergence of a coordinated axis.

According to reports, the Houthis—who have controlled large parts of northwestern Yemen since 2014 after seizing Sanaa—have launched missiles and drones at Israeli targets. Their spokesperson, Yahya Saree, confirmed that these strikes were deliberately timed to coincide with Iranian and Hezbollah operations, highlighting a unified strategic intent.

AP News reports, “Israel’s military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen toward Israel early Saturday, the first time it had faced fire from that country. The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack, which calls into question whether the rebel group backed by Tehran will again target commercial shipping traveling through the Red Sea corridor.”

Meanwhile, rhetoric from Tehran is hardening. Threats of retaliation are no longer confined to military installations but now extend to softer, symbolic targets across the region, reflecting a widening scope of confrontation and an erosion of traditional red lines.

Beyond the battlefield, the global implications are profound. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait—a vital artery linking the Red Seato the Gulf of Aden and onward to the Indian Ocean—now sits under looming threat. Any disruption here would reverberate across global energy markets and supply chains. With the Strait of Hormuz already under severe strain, and the Suez Canal corridor vulnerable, the architecture of global trade is being tested as never before.

Recent data underscores the severity of the threat. Houthi forces have attacked over 100 commercial vessels, sinking ships and killing sailors, sending shockwaves through an already fragile shipping network. The cumulative effect is a mounting sense of economic siege—where energy flows, trade routes, and maritime security are all increasingly weaponized.

Amid this geopolitical storm, Yemen itself remains perilously fragile. Years of internal conflict, economic collapse, and humanitarian crisis have hollowed out the state. Just as Hezbollah’s entrenchment has weakened Lebanon, the Houthis’ expanding military role risks dragging Yemen deeper into regional war, compounding its internal suffering.

The conflict is no longer contained—it is expanding, interlinked, and volatile. Multiple actors, overlapping battlefields, and strategic chokepoints are converging into a single, combustible crisis.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook