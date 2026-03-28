Japanese Art and Ohara Koson

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Ohara Koson (1877–1945) emerges as a lyrical voice within the refined world of kachō-ga, where birds and flowers become vessels of fleeting beauty and quiet contemplation. Yet his artistic gaze was never confined; it wandered gently into the realms of animals and tranquil landscapes, where nature breathes with a soft, almost sacred pulse.

In the first composition, Koson weaves together the spiritual essence of Japan with the serenity of the natural world. A solitary torii gate rises with quiet dignity, marking the threshold between the earthly and the divine—a symbol deeply rooted in Shinto belief. Its presence, poised beside still, mirror-like waters, evokes a sense of timeless calm. Nearby, deer linger at the water’s edge, their delicate forms embodying both grace and an unspoken connection to the sacred landscape. Above them, the sky unfolds in gentle hues, completing a scene that feels suspended between reality and reverie.

The torii itself is more than an architectural form; it is a spiritual passage. Within Shinto tradition, it signifies the boundary between the mundane and the sacred, and when multiple gates appear within a shrine, they deepen this sense of sanctity—each one a step further into the divine unknown.

As noted by the Ota Memorial Museum of Art, “Ohara Koson was a master of kachō-ga (bird-and-flower pictures) and flourished from the late Meiji to early Shōwa era. Koson’s work has recently gained recognition in Japan after being overlooked for a long time.”

Koson, who also worked under the names Ohara Hōson and Ohara Shōson, followed a path not uncommon among Japanese artists, adopting different names as his style and artistic identity evolved. His formative years were shaped under the guidance of Suzuki Kason (1860–1919), whose influence helped refine Koson’s delicate sensibilities and technical mastery.

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