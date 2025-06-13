India Air Crash: One Survivor and Deaths Likely from the Residential Area Hit

Michiyo Tanabe and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

At least 242 people were on board an Air India flight when it crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad. Hence, family members and friends are in shock by the crash of flight AI171.

It is known that the flight was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 54 British nationals, and seven Portuguese nationals.

The Independent reports, “There are believed to be no survivors after an Air India flight headed for London Gatwick with more than 240 people on board crashed in India shortly after takeoff on Thursday.”

However, it now emerged that one person survived.

The Guardian reports, “Ahmedabad police have said there was at least one survivor from the flight. According to media reports, the sole survivor of the crash was 40-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British-Indian, who lives in London and was in Ahmedabad visiting family. He said he had lived in London for the past 20 years and had travelled to India with his brother who was also on the plane.”

Ramesh (speaking to the Hindustan Times) said, “Thirty seconds after take off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly.”

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed is the first since this Dreamliner plane began carrying people commercially in 2011.

France 24 reports, “The crash occurred just after the plane took off, television channels reported. One channel showed the plane taking off over a residential area and then disappearing from the screen before a huge jet of fire rising into the sky from beyond the houses.”

Hence, less than 60 seconds after takeoff, the aircraft signal was lost at an altitude of 625 feet.

The tragedy was exacerbated by the plane crashing into accommodation that houses many doctors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India said, “The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.”

The flight was heading for Gatwick Airport (United Kingdom). Hence, the pain is being felt in several nations.

Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, said, “The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating.”

Boeing said: “We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders, and all affected.”

The number of deaths and injuries from the plane crashing into a residential area remains unknown.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Indian Foreign Ministry, said, “We have lost a lot of people. We extend our deepest condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones.”

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes