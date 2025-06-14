Israel Hits Iran: Nuclear Sites and Assassinations Rock Iran

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Israel targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities and military and nuclear scientists connected to a nuclear and military pogrom that often promises to annihilate Israel. However, Israel, unlike Iran, isn’t intent on words of rhetoric. Instead, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) took action to curtail the ambitions of Iran.

Hezbollah and Hamas elites were assassinated by the IDF. Indeed, Israel even killed a leading figure of Hamas in Iran. Therefore, the continuation of action against Hamas in Gaza, Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen will continue until Israel deems that its safety is preserved against the threat of Islamic terrorism and the Iranian regime.

The IDF began intense conflict against Hamas and Hezbollah, and other terrorist groups emanating from Gaza and supported by Iran, after the brutal pogrom against Jews by Hamas and other Palestinian forces on October 7, 2023.

The Guardian reports, “More than 200 Israeli jets were involved in air raids on at least 100 targets in Iran in five waves of strikes, including at the key Natanz nuclear site as well as at ballistic missile sites. Israel also killed at least six senior Iranian nuclear scientists and a number of senior Iranian officials, including its most senior military officer and the head of the Revolutionary Guards.”

The IDF hit Kermanshah, Isfahan, Tabriz, Tehran, and Shiraz – along with targeting the Natanz nuclear enrichment site.

Hossein Salami, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was assassinated along with many others. Accordingly, similar to Hamas and Hezbollah elites who were assassinated and liquidated by the IDF and intelligence agencies, this is another embarrassment for the Iranian regime.

Mohammad Bagheri (Chief of Staff of the armed forces of Iran), Gholamali Rashid (Deputy Commander of the armed forces of Iran), and several nuclear scientists were assassinated.

The IDF hit ballistic missile factories, nuclear facilities, and militant military commanders who spew hatred towards Israel.

The BBC reports, “Tehran has warned that Israel and the US – which denies being involved – will pay a ‘heavy price’ for the attacks, raising concerns that this will lead an already fragile region into full-scale war.”

Marco Rubio (the United States Secretary of State) said, “Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.”

Rubio continued, “President Trump and the administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel.”

The Times of Israel reports, “Israel spent years preparing for the operation against Iran’s nuclear and missile programs that was launched early Friday morning, a security official told The Times of Israel, including building a drone base inside Iran and smuggling precision weapons systems and commandos into the country.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said, “…we struck the senior command, we struck senior scientists that advance development of nuclear weapons, we struck nuclear installations.”

Ominously for Iran, Netanyahu stressed these were the “opening strikes.”

Iran immediately launched drones against Israel in retaliation and promised to up the ante.

The region is on heightened alert. However, irrespective of international pressure, Israel is determined to dismantle the nuclear ambitions of Iran.

