Iran and Pakistan Deported 850,000 Afghans in 3 Months (Taliban)

Noriko Watanabe and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

Iran and Pakistan have deported over 850,000 Afghan nationals to Afghanistan in recent months -according to several agencies connected to the United Nations. This figure will continue to grow in 2024.

However, with the Taliban facing dire economic problems since they took power, the international community must work closer with authorities in Afghanistan.

Hence, irrespective of the draconian nature of policies being implemented by the Taliban, notably the treatment of women and young girls, the people of Afghanistan need support internally. Also, the onset of winter entails working with the Taliban concerning humanitarianism.

Accordingly, the United Nations (UN) cites the dire economic situation in Afghanistan under the Taliban – and the onset of winter – to Iran and Pakistan. Hence, the UN is calling on Iran and Pakistan to desist from mass deportations.

Pakistan is known to have deported approximately 500,000 Afghans via the border crossings of Torkham and Spin Boldak. Iran is also deporting Afghans in increasing numbers. Accordingly, 350,000 Afghans have been deported to Afghanistan from Iran in the last three months.

The harsh winter period is making matters worse. Hence, the World Health Organization said, “The vulnerability of returnees will intensify during the harsh winter, leading to a greater demand for lifesaving healthcare services as the situation evolves.”

Voice of America reports, “Following a four-month delay, Islamabad last month extended the legal status of 1.4 Afghan refugees until the end of the year, bringing at least temporary relief to the refugee community. However, Pakistani officials have rejected the U.N. pleas to cease deporting Afghans who lack proper documentation.”

Pakistan claims that Afghans have violated immigration laws. Also, a national security angle is mentioned by authorities in Pakistan. This refers to the recent upsurge in Islamic terrorist attacks that are blamed on the Afghan connection – the Taliban refutes this.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports, “Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said on September 27 that 5 million Afghans who he said were living “illegally” in the Islamic republic will be deported.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “China, India, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan need to invest in Afghanistan – where possible. The Russian Federation and Kazakhstan also need to invest in energy, mining, transportation, and other areas of the economy of Afghanistan.”

At the same time, humanitarian agencies need to work on the ground and work with the Taliban – despite genuine concerns about the treatment of women and young girls.

The global refugee crisis from the Sahel region to Afghanistan is putting enormous pressure on regional nations – and leading to problems further afield. Hence, the international community needs to assist nations and listen to respective leaders (irrespective of the Taliban or military leaders in the Sahel region) – rather than fueling wars, enforcing sanctions that hinder the poor and marginalized, or dictating to nations.

Humanitarian pressure and international mechanisms to strengthen rights are best served after economic stability. Accordingly, with 850,000 Afghan deportations from Iran and Pakistan in the last three months, it is incumbent on the international community and regional nations to support Afghanistan.

