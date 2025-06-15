Iran Strikes Israel: IDF Target Iran’s Nuclear and Military Capabilities (Mossad Shadow)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Iran responded to the devastating attacks by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which killed senior military and nuclear scientific elites.

The Guardian reports, “Explosions were heard over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv early on Saturday as Iran launched fresh missile attacks. Three people were reported to have been killed, one in Tel Aviv in an attack on Friday night and two in central Israel on Saturday morning.”

However, the scale of Iran’s response is limited when compared to the deeds of the IDF.

For example, the IDF hit ballistic missile factories, nuclear facilities, and assassinated an array of militant military commanders who incite hatred towards Israel. Accordingly, Israel knew that Iran would fire drones and missiles by targeting important cities in Israel.

It is also known that the IDF hit the Natanz and Esfahan nuclear sites in the first stage.

Israel warned Iran that Tehran will suffer the consequences if civilian attacks against Israeli citizens continue. Accordingly, the Defense Minister of Israel, Israel Katz, said, “The Iranian dictator is turning the citizens of Iran into hostages and creating a reality in which they, especially the residents of Tehran, will pay a heavy price for the criminal attack on Israeli civilians.”

Iran warned America, France, and the United Kingdom not to assist Israel in West Asia (the Middle East).

The ease with which the IDF and Mossad can kill the elites of Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon is setting off alarm bells. It means that Mossad can penetrate the elites of Iran and Hezbollah – and plan daring attacks on nuclear and military capabilities because the shadow of Israel exists within the enemy camp.

The BBC reports, “On the ground and in the shadows, the network of operatives working for Mossad, Israel’s overseas intelligence agency, reportedly helped to pinpoint the exact location of key figures in both the military command and nuclear scientists.”

Hossein Salami, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was assassinated. Others killed include Mohammad Bagheri (Chief of Staff of the armed forces of Iran) and Gholamali Rashid (Deputy Commander of the armed forces of Iran). Therefore, similar to Hamas and Hezbollah elites who were assassinated and liquidated by the IDF and intelligence agencies, this is another embarrassment for the Iranian regime.

The first waves of attacks by Israel against the military infrastructure of Iran entail that the Israel Air Force (IAF) can hit Tehran and other parts of Iran with greater confidence. Hence, with Israel destroying an abundance of Iran’s air defense systems, it means the IAF can take out other facilities with greater ease.

The Jerusalem Post reports, “Iran maintains three key nuclear sites: Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow. Natanz and Isfahan have reportedly been rendered non-operational, in what defense sources describe as a substantial setback to Iran’s nuclear development efforts.”

The region is on heightened alert because with each new death, the military entanglement will increase. However, irrespective of international pressure, Israel is determined to dismantle the nuclear ambitions of Iran.

Also, the leader of Israel is encouraging internal dissent to grow in Iran.

