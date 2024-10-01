Ishiba Proposes Lower House Election in Japan for Oct 27

Sawako Uchida and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Shigeru Ishiba was recently elected to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Japan.

Ishiba now seeks a political mandate from the electorate. Hence, a Lower House election is planned for October 27 – after the Lower House is dissolved.

He said, “The new administration must seek a public verdict as soon as possible. If various conditions are met, I want the next general election to be held on Oct. 27.”

Ishiba is building up his new LDP party executives. Accordingly, his new team includes Yoshimasa Hayashi (Chief Cabinet Secretary), Takeshi Iwaya (Foreign Minister), Katsunobu Kato (Finance Minister), Yoshihide Suga (former leader of Japan – Vice President), Seiichiro Murakami (Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications), Hideki Makihara (Justice Minister), and Shinjiro Koizumi (Election Campaign Chief).

Other announcements have been made – while others are still in the discussion stage.

Reuters reports, “Not included in his picks, however, is Sanae Takaichi, the hardline conservative he beat by 215 votes to 194 on Friday in the closest leadership election in almost seven decades.”

Takaichi is known to have declined to join the new administration of Ishiba.

AFP reports, “In the run-up to Friday’s vote, Ishiba pledged to boost the economy by encouraging domestic investment in the chip and AI sectors among other policies, such as using nuclear power alongside renewables to fuel the resource-poor country.”

Ishiba understands that many people are upset about the political funding scandal and other areas of deep concern.

However, Ishiba knows that the LDP dominates the political landscape of Japan.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes