Islamists in Uganda Kill over 40 at a School (DRC and Christians)

Murad Makhmudov, Kanako Mita, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Islamists from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) have killed at least 41 people at a school in Uganda. The ADF commits countless atrocities against Christians and others in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – while also hitting Uganda, where the ADF originated.

The massacre took place at the Lhubiriha Secondary School in Mpondwe. This area is near the border that divides Uganda and the DRC. Accordingly, the ADF is notably active in the DRC.

Islamists hacked students and others to death – while others were burnt alive.

The BBC reports, “Survivors said the rebels threw a bomb into the dormitory after the machete attack. It’s not clear if this resulted in a fire in the building which was reported earlier.”

Brigadier General Felix Kulaigye, the Defense Spokesperson, told Voice of America: “This is a signature of ADF. And the army has inserted a force to pursue so that we rescue those who are abducted. Secondly, the president has dispatched the minister of education to go and commiserate with the school community. And then the CDF [commander, defense forces] and commander, land forces, are going on the ground today to do an on-the-spot assessment.”

Voice of America reports, “The Allied Democratic Forces, whose founder Jamil Mukulu has been imprisoned since 2015, operate in the Rwenzuru mountains in Uganda and Congo. The group has been fighting against the Ugandan government since 1996.”

In the DRC, A Christian church leader in Butembo (Mulinde Esemo) said Christians were being slaughtered by Islamic terrorists in the DRC – like people butcher animals.

Mulinde Esemo uttered, “We are living in a very tense situation here in Eastern DRC, both in towns and in the villages. Scores of believers have been killed in cold blood by the ADF rebels. It is a massacre like one killing animals.”

The ADF pledges loyalty to ISIS (Islamic State – IS) in the DRC. Accordingly, Christians have been burnt alive and hacked to death by machetes – and other brutal ADF methods.

The massacre at the school in Uganda follows the recent killings of 54 soldiers from Uganda in Somalia – at the hands of Al-Shabaab Islamists.

