Islamists Massacre at Least 40 Villagers in Nigeria: Terrorism and Persecution of Christians

Islamists Massacre at Least 37 Villagers in Nigeria: Terrorism and Persecution of Christians

Sawako Utsumi and Michiyo Tanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Boko Haram Sunni Islamists killed at least 37 villagers in Northeastern Nigeria in two attacks against innocent people.

The first attack killed 17 villagers in the district of Geidam (Yobe state). Shockingly, when people were attending the burial of the first massacre, Islamists struck and killed at least 20 people when a land mine hit the burial attendees.

France 24 reports, “The Boko Haram Islamic extremist group launched an insurgency in northeastern Nigeria in 2009 in an effort to establish their radical interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, in the region. At least 35,000 people have been killed and more than 2 million displaced due to the extremist violence concentrated in Borno state, which neighbors Yobe.”

President Bola Tinubu and his administration passed a supplementary budget of $2.8 billion to focus on the internal defense and security of Nigeria.

Nigeria is blighted by several Sunni Islamist terrorist groups that butcher Christians and Muslims alike. Also, ethnic massacres – and Christian farmers are killed frequently in other parts of this troubled nation.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Christians are being killed by various Muslim forces in Nigeria – from Sunni Islamist terrorist groups to ethnic massacres by the Fulani aimed at Christians. The only consistency in Nigeria is that fresh massacres will follow – and the international media will downplay the crisis by taking the ‘anti-Christian’ element out of the equation.”

Vatican News reports, “Christians risk their lives not only at the hands of Boko Haram, but also of ethnic Fulani Muslim herders who have joined Islamist extremist groups… The attacks have led to mass forcible displacement. About 5 million Christians have been displaced and forced into Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps within Nigeria and refugee camps at regional and sub-regional borders…”

Christian Solidarity International reports, “Since 2016, Islamist-inspired Fulani militias have stepped up their brutal attacks across swathes of central and southern Nigeria, laying waste to mainly Christian villages, killing the villagers or driving them from their ancestral homes. It is a campaign that is increasingly taking on the character of ethnic cleansing.”

The blood keeps flowing from one new leader to the next in Nigeria.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes