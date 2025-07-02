FBI Hacked by Mexican Drug Cartel (Deaths Keep Flowing)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Parts of Mexico resemble a war zone concerning the power of various drug cartels. Accordingly, the FBI in America being hacked by a powerful drug cartel isn’t a surprise.

The U.S. Department of Justice confirmed that a senior FBI official was surveilled by a hacker in Mexico City. This breach allowed a drug cartel to identify and eliminate current or potential FBI informants.

CNN reports, “The hacker tracked people coming in and out of the US Embassy in Mexico City before zeroing in on the FBI’s assistant legal attache, a role that works closely with Mexican law enforcement, the report said, citing an FBI case agent at the time. The report did not identify the hacker.”

The hacker could monitor “calls made and received” by FBI officials. This happened at a time when the FBI was monitoring Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera (former head of the Sinaloa cartel). Therefore, a shocking failure by the FBI with horrendous consequences.

The Inspector General (into the failings of the FBI) reports, “According to the case agent, the cartel used (information provided by the hacker) to intimidate and, in some instances, kill potential sources or cooperating witnesses.”

Alarmingly, the report confirms that “Some within the FBI and partner agencies, such as the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), have described this threat as ‘existential.”

The report also confirmed that new technologies “have made it easier than ever for less-sophisticated nations and criminal enterprises to identify and exploit vulnerabilities.”

Recent violence in Sinaloa killed 20 people. This includes some people who were beheaded by drug cartels.

The Guardian reports, “The grisly finding comes at the end of the most violent month so far in a war between factions of the Sinaloa cartel, one of Mexico’s most powerful drug-trafficking organisations, amid growing evidence that its main rival, the Jalisco New Generation cartel, has joined the conflict.”

President Donald Trump of America is taking firmer action against the endless flow of fentanyl being trafficked into America.

Trump also declared that drug cartels are foreign terrorist networks. Accordingly, the border area and potent language aimed at the leader of Mexico are witnessing greater urgency in Mexico.

However, the FBI being compromised and the flow of blood in Mexico are alarming realities in the war against drugs.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes



