Israel and Iran in Ceasefire: IDF Reports Violation (Psychological Warfare)

Israel and Iran in Tentative Ceasefire: IDF Reports Violation (Psychological Warfare)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. This announcement followed the recent attack by America against the nuclear facilities of Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

Iran’s response to the U.S. attack on its nuclear facilities was limited. In retaliation, Iran launched missile strikes against a U.S. military base in Qatar; however, the strikes caused minimal damage and resulted in no casualties. Consequently, Trump downplayed Iran’s response and called on the Iranian regime to adhere to the ceasefire.

However, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Iran reportedly violated the ceasefire announced by Trump. Iran denies breaking the ceasefire (a sign that Iran seeks breathing space).

The Defense Minister of Israel, Israel Katz, ordered the IDF to respond to the ceasefire violation.

Katz said, “I have instructed the IDF to respond forcefully to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire with intense strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran.”

The Jerusalem Post reports, “The defense minister said that the category of targets would be similar to those Israel struck on Monday, which included Basij headquarters, an internal security IRGC headquarters, and the Evin prison entrance where the regime holds and tortures political prisoners.”

Trump will be hoping that the tit-for-tat approach by Israel and Iran will gradually pave the way for a lasting ceasefire. However, from the point of view of Israel, it is clear that Iran is in a weakened situation. Therefore, Israel will respond by further increasing its psychological warfare against Iran.

Operation Rising Lion, conducted by Israel against Iran, stands as a striking demonstration of advanced military capability, deep intelligence penetration, and psychological warfare. The operation involved a multi-faceted campaign targeting Iran’s most guarded national assets—nuclear facilities, missile production infrastructure, and key personnel within the defense and scientific communities were assassinated.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said the IDF launched its war against the Iranian regime “to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival.”

Overall

Israel carried out targeted strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and key military assets. In addition, several high-ranking Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists were assassinated in IDF operations. As a result, Israel demonstrated control over Iran’s airspace.

In response, Iran launched missiles and drones aimed at Israeli territory, resulting in civilian casualties. However, the majority of these attacks had limited impact on Israel’s overall military capabilities.

It remains to be seen if the fragile ceasefire will gradually calm down once Iran accepts its vulnerability (outside of the usual rhetoric).

The psychological warfare enacted by Israel was enormous (the threat continues if Iran oversteps).

