Orthodox Christian Church Attacked by Islamists in Syria: Over 20 Dead

Murad Makhmudov, Noriko Watanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Greek Orthodox Christians in Damascus were massacred by ISIS (Islamic State – IS) in the fragile nation of Syria.

Worshippers gathered at Saint Elias Church in search of peace and connection with God. Tragically, their sanctuary was shattered when two Islamist extremists, acting in the name of ISIS, launched a brutal attack. At least 22 Christians lost their lives, and many others were injured in this senseless act of terror.

The Guardian reports, “A man affiliated with IS entered the Greek Orthodox Saint Elias church in the old Christian quarter of Damascus during prayers, opened fire and then detonated an explosive vest while inside the church, Syria’s interior ministry said. Eyewitnesses inside the church reported a second gunman who did not blow himself up, but also shot at the 150 or so worshippers present.”

The attack took place in the neighborhood of Dweila.

Hamza al-Mustafa (Minister of Information) said, “This cowardly act contradicts the values of citizenship that unite us all. We, as Syrians, emphasise the importance of national unity and civil peace, and call for strengthening the bonds of fraternity between all components of society.”

The Foreign Ministry of Greece released a statement: It said, “We unequivocally condemn the abhorrent terrorist suicide bombing at the Mar Elias Greek Orthodox Church in Damascus, Syria.”

ALAWITES AND THE DRUZE

In March, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on a brutal pogrom against the Alawites. Some Christians were also killed in this period by Sunni Islamists. However, the Alawites were the main target of the pogrom.

The SOHR reported, “…security forces and allied groups killed some than 1,700 civilians, the vast majority of them Alawites, during days of violence that erupted on March 6.”

Alawites were already being killed in Syria by Sunni Islamists before the latest pogrom happened in Latakia and Tartus – and other areas (Hama and Homs provinces). Therefore, the embattled Alawites – and other minorities – need international support economically, politically, and socially.

In May, the BBC reported, “Deadly clashes between Islamist armed factions, security forces and fighters from the Druze religious minority near Damascus are another sign of the continuing fragility of the security situation in Syria after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad.”

Accordingly, the brutal massacre of Orthodox Christians in Damascus is a reminder of how dangerous and fragile the situation is for religious minorities in Syria.

Kurds also face enormous problems in the north of the country.

