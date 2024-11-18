Israel Moves Deeper into Lebanon: Hamas and Hezbollah Terrorism

Michiyo Tanabe, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are expanding their operations on the ground in southern Lebanon. This is aimed at dismantling the infrastructure of Hezbollah in border regions between Israel and Lebanon – and to take out Hezbollah by drones and airstrikes in Beirut and other parts of this country.

The conflict against Hamas and Hezbollah – and other regional Islamic terrorist groups – began after the barbaric pogrom against Jews by Hamas and other Palestinian forces on October 7, 2023. Hence, since this period, Hamas and Hezbollah have launched tens of thousands of drones, missiles, and rockets against Israel.

Naturally, Hamas and Hezbollah utilize civilian areas and the environs of hospitals and other sensitive areas to win the propaganda war. This sums up their callous approach and how ordinary civilians in Gaza and southern Lebanon are deemed expendable.

The IDF announced another closed military zone for Metula and Kfar Yuval on the border of Lebanon.

Chief of Staff Lt. General Herzi Halevi (IDF) said, “Hezbollah has [paid] a very high price — its chain of command has collapsed, many operatives have been killed, infrastructure has been destroyed. The organization will continue to fire, we will continue to fight, we will continue to implement plans, go further, attack deep, and hit Hezbollah, very, very hard.”

Before the IDF ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, the IDF declared the operations as “limited, localized, and targeted raids.”

The aims are to decimate Hezbollah and for Israeli citizens (Christians, Druze, Jews, Muslims, and the non-religious) to return to areas under threat in northern Israel.

Halevi continued, “We will stop when we know that we are bringing the residents [back] safely.”

The IDF has assassinated the hierarchy of Hamas and Hezbollah. This includes killing Hassan Nasrallah (The Secretary-General of Hezbollah) in Lebanon. However, the Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist threat persists – along with the anti-Israel intrigues of Iran. Therefore, bloodshed is set to continue until Israel feels in a position to negotiate from strength.

Modern Tokyo Times said in another article, “One can only imagine how many Jews would have been butchered by Hamas and other Palestinian forces if Israel didn’t have a strong army. After all, look what ISIS (Sunni Islamists) did to the Yazidis – and ongoing events in Darfur where Arab Muslims are butchering black African Masalits during the ongoing conflict in Sudan.”

AP News reports, “Israeli warplanes pounded Beirut’s southern suburbs known as Dahiyeh, a Hezbollah stronghold, and several other areas including the port city of Tyre. An airstrike on the northeastern village of Khraibeh killed a couple and their four children, the National News Agency said.”

The ongoing convulsions stem from the barbaric event of October 7, 2023. This shocking event committed by Hamas and other Palestinian forces was reminiscent of the mindset of ISIS (Islamic State) when they began butchering (children, men, and women) and raping Yazidi women in Iraq.

The New York Times (Hamas pogrom against Jews) said, “Reporters interviewed witnesses who described seeing women raped and killed along a highway, reviewed photographs that showed a woman’s corpse with dozens of nails driven into her thighs and groin, and spoke with volunteer medics and Israeli soldiers who came across at least 24 bodies of women and girls in at least six houses, some mutilated, some tied up, and many naked and alone.”

The BBC – reporting on this pogrom – said, “Several people involved in collecting and identifying the bodies of those killed in the attack told us they had seen multiple signs of sexual assault, including broken pelvises, bruises, cuts and tears, and that the victims ranged from children and teenagers to pensioners.”

Israel is multi-ethnic and multi-religious – and this nation faces several brutal foes that seek the erasure of this country. Accordingly, Israel is intent on pushing back against Hamas and Hezbollah – along with tackling the menace of Iran that utilizes proxies that think nothing of slaughtering Jews.

