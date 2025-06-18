Israel Vows to End Iran’s Nuclear Threat: Another Iranian Commander Assassinated

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The military conflict between Israel and Iran witnessed another senior Iranian commander being assassinated by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

At the same time, Iran continues with missile attacks against Israel. Hence, while voices in the international community are being heard for an immediate ceasefire, it appears that the IDF will only abide in the long term provided the Iranian nuclear program is abandoned.

Major General Oded Basiuk (IDF Operations Directorate Chief) said, “We continue to strike nuclear targets to deepen the achievement, according to a plan and at a timing that suits us.”

The IDF is targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, air defense systems, military command centers, ballistic missiles, military elites, nuclear scientists, and other areas deemed a threat to Israel.

Major General Ali Shadmani (head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the armed forces of Iran) was assassinated only days after his predecessor, Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, met the same fate.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said, “We’ve had half a century of conflict spread by this regime that terrorizes everyone in the Middle East… The ‘forever war’ is what Iran wants, and they’re bringing us to the brink of nuclear war.”

Netanyahu said that historically, the Jews and Persians have strong religious ties.

He said, “The Persian people and the Jewish people have had an ancient friendship that goes back to the times of Cyrus the Great; that could happen again.”

The Defense Minister of Israel, Israel Katz, said, “I warn the Iranian dictator against continuing to commit war crimes and launching missiles at Israeli civilians… He would do well to remember the fate of the dictator in the country neighboring Iran who chose this same path against the State of Israel.”

AP News reports, “Israel says its sweeping assault on Iran’s top military leaders, nuclear scientists, uranium enrichment sites and ballistic missile program is necessary to prevent its longtime adversary from getting any closer to building an atomic weapon. The strikes have killed at least 224 people in Iran and wounded 1,277 since Friday.”

In response, at least 24 Israeli citizens have been killed by Iran’s missile and drone attacks.

The first waves of attacks by Israel against the military infrastructure of Iran entail that the Israel Air Force (IAF) can hit Tehran and other parts of Iran with greater confidence. Hence, with Israel destroying an abundance of Iran’s air defense systems, it means the IAF can take out other facilities with greater ease.

Iran’s response will continue in a similar pattern. However, Israel will up the ante by attacking the infrastructure to a higher degree – and the psychological war will increase concerning an increasing list of Iranian military elites and nuclear scientists being killed.

The Russian Federation seeks to mediate between Iran and Israel.

Yet, at this junction, it seems that Israel wants the Iranian nuclear existential threat to be ended on the terms of the IDF.

