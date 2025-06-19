North Korea to Support Russia in Kursk: Sappers and Workers (Japan Concerned)

Noriko Watanabe, Michiyo Tanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The former leaders of South Korea (Yoon Suk Yeol) and Japan (Fumio Kishida) took an anti-Russian Federation gamble. This applies to the conflict between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. Therefore, President Lee Jae-myung of South Korea and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of Japan have been left with serious geopolitical problems to address.

The convulsions of the short-sighted approach of Yoon and Kishida entail the growing influence of the Russian Federation in the body politic of North Korea. Hence, the military modernization of North Korea will continue unabated.

Equally alarming, a clause in a pact between the Russian Federation and North Korea specifies they will assist each other if either nation is attacked.

The Guardian reports, “The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, have signed a pact that includes a clause requiring the countries to come to each other’s aid if either is attacked, a move that has raised western concerns about potential Russian aid for Pyongyang’s missile or nuclear programmes.”

Eventually, the Russian Federation last year acknowledged that North Korea openly assisted in the counterattack against Ukraine in the Kursk region (Russian Federation).

However, did President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation implement this policy based on shadows within shadows?

If so, Japan and South Korea need to tread carefully because the Russian Federation may play the “North Korean card” against South Korea and Japan.

North Korea further announced its support of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region by promising to send 6,000 North Koreans shortly.

TASS News reports, “North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will send 1,000 combat engineers and 5,000 military builders to help restore the Kursk Region, Russia’s Security Council quoted its Secretary Sergey Shoigu as saying after a visit to North Korea.”

Shoigu said, “Chairman of the State Affairs of the DPRK Kim Jong Un has decided to send 1,000 sappers to Russia to clear mines on Russian territory, as well as 5,000 military construction workers to restore infrastructure destroyed by the occupiers.”

NBC reports, “The deepening ties between North Korea and Russia have raised worries among the U.S., South Korea and their partners that Russian President Vladimir Putin may in return provide Kim with much-needed sophisticated technologies that can help advance his nuclear and missile programs.”

Ukraine was not important geopolitically for Japan and South Korea. However, both nations took a naive anti-Russian Federation approach.

They believed that the combined forces of the European Union, G7, and NATO would defeat the Russian Federation militarily by using Ukraine as a powerful proxy. Also, Japan and South Korea believed that the combined forces would weaken the economy of the Russian Federation (whereby its economy would collapse). However, this didn’t happen!

On the contrary, the Russian Federation is in a stronger position now – rather than at the start of the conflict with Ukraine.

Accordingly, the dagger is now pointing at South Korea and Japan in Northeast Asia, concerning North Korea and the increasing role of the Russian Federation on the Korean Peninsula.

A reset is needed in Northeast Asia outside the interests of America.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes