Italia, amore mio! 2023: Italian event in Harajuku (Tokyo – May 20 and 21)

Singer-songwriter Paola Turci, rapper Dargen D’Amico, Japanese singer Anri, and many other artists and sportspeople present to promote an Italy of music, sport and sustainability towards the Osaka Expo 2025.

The festival “Italia, amore mio! Open air” on 20th and 21st of May at the “With Harajuku” shopping complex in Tokyo, is this year dedicated to the world of outdoor activities.

The event, now successfully in its eighth edition, organized by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Japan (ICCJ) aims to tell and update the image of Italy in Japan and to raise awareness among the Japanese public on issues related to sustainability. An event suitable for all ages, which this year emphasizes the importance of contact with nature, outdoor sports activities and sustainable travel.

This editions’s special testimonial is singer Paola Turci, the Roman singer-songwriter performing for the first time in Japan. An unprecedented and special performance through which Paola brings across the border not only her music and greatest hits, but also all the grit, talent and determination that have always characterized her and allowed to build a direct and unique relationship with her audience.

With eleven appearances at the Sanremo Festival, three of which as a guest, the role as a special guest juror for two consecutive years for the Soundtrack Stars Award at the Venice Film Festival, successful projects such as “Viva da morire” and “Il secondo cuore”, an album anticipated by the single “Fatti bella per te” (gold record), Paola Turci is one of the most important, popular and appreciated singers in Italy, and has recently released her latest singles “Caramella” and “Fiore di ghiaccio.”

Paola Turci meets Anri, musical icon of the 80s and 90s, the first Japanese singer to have fused Western style and J-pop with her debut since Cat’s Eye.

Together the two artists on the IAM stage, to highlight the bond between Italy and Japan.

Among the musical artists, also guesting is rapper and X factor judge Dargen D’Amico, platinum at the Sanremo Festival 2022 with ‘Dove Si Balla.’

There will also be numerous testimonials from the world of sport: climber Yuji Hirayama, who has collected numerous speed climbing records, known for his climbing style described as the “most beautiful” in the world; surfer Masatoshi Ohno, coach of the Japanese surf team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the winner of two medals; champion Masahiro Fujii, professional freestyle skateboarder and vice president of JFSA (Japan Flatland Skateboard Association); Mori Fuumi, writer and TV personality, guest with her beloved dog Don-chan, presents her book “Hajimeyou! Solo Camp,” for all camping enthusiasts.

There will be over 40 brands supporting the event.

20 – 21 May, 2023

Time: 10:00 – 20:00

Where: With Harajuku

Address: 1 Chome-14-30 Jingumae, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0001