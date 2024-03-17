Japan Art and Birds: Egret, Kingfisher, and Warbler

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Ando Hiroshige (1797-1858) was born during the Edo Period. He inspired many European artists after passing away. These artists include Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Mstislav Valerianovich Dobuzhinsky (1875-1957), Paul Gauguin (1848-1903), Van Gogh (1853-90), Toulouse-Lautrec (1864-1901), Édouard Manet (1832-1883), Claude Monet (1840-1926), and many others.

In the print above, Hiroshige creates a stunning print of a warbler on a plum branch. The simplicity of the print works amazingly concerning the warbler and the flowering angle of the plum tree.

The next print is a lovely kingfisher by Yamaguchi Hoshun (1893-1971). He was born in north Japan in Hokkaido during the late Meiji Period (1868-1912).

In this print, the kingfisher is deep in thought. Accordingly, it is easy to imagine that a small fish will soon be caught.

The final print is by Watanabe Seitei (Shōtei). He was born in 1851 during the Edo Period and died during the Taisho Period in 1918.

His print of two egrets by a willow tree in concentration is a sight all too familiar by the water’s edge – or in a shallow river.

