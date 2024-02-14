Japan Art and Buddhism: Bodhisattva Kannon

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Kasamatsu Shirō (1898-1991) witnessed momentous events throughout his lifetime. Accordingly, he was a child of the Meiji Restoration (1868-1912), who then witnessed the devastation of war and nationalism to the rebirth of Japan during the post-war period.

Above, he focuses on the Venerated Kannon. This is fitting because Kannon Bodhisattva delivers people from a life of suffering.

The MET Museum says, “Kannon, the bodhisattva of compassion, is one of the most popular and frequently depicted deities in Japanese Buddhism. Kannon grants deliverance from suffering to anyone who calls upon his name. Here he wears flowing robes draped with sashes. The sculpture’s surface was originally decorated with layers of lacquer, pigments, and likely gold leaf. Today its cypress wood core is completely revealed.”

In the art above by Awashima Kangetsu (1859-1926), he focuses on the Asakusa Kannon Temple in Tokyo. These delightful caricatures connect with the world of compassion.

The final art above is by Hiratsuka Un’ichi (1895-1997). Similar to Awashima Kangetsu, he also focuses on the Asakusa Kannon Temple. He also witnessed the same period of Japanese history similar to Kasamatsu Shirō.

The Asakusa Kannon Temple (Sensoji) website says, “The temple’s principal image is the Sacred Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva, who is known for being the most compassionate, and for relieving suffering and answering prayers with great benevolence. Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva, commonly called Kannon, can change forms. Bodhisattva Kannon appears in countless forms such as Juichimen (11 faces), Senju (1000 hands), and Nyoirin (wish-granting jewel and Dharma wheel), all of which are based on Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva with one face and two hands.”

