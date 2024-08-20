Japan Art and Eclectic Mix (Cat in Buddhist Robes to Lowry)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese art pieces in this article are a delightful eclectic mix spreading various centuries.

Above is a stunning art piece by Kawano Kaoru (1916-1965). He was born in the vast open lands of Hokkaido. Accordingly, irrespective if intended or unintended – his art provides the feeling of freedom and spirituality.

The art piece above is by Suzuki Kiitsu (1796-1858). He produced countless stunning art pieces throughout his life during the Edo Period. Also, he highlights the continuity of rinpa (rimpa) art before the modernization period of the Meiji Restoration (1868-1912).

The MET Museum says, “A crane soars across the sun, and the evergreen pine tree complements the association of this avian species with longevity. The simple, bold image may be viewed as an abbreviated representation of Mount Hōrai, mythical island of the immortals, intended for display at the onset of the lunar calendar. Suzuki Kiitsu, pupil of Sakai Hōitsu (1761–1828), ensured the continuity of Rinpa art into modern times, enlivening a genre that might otherwise have become overly formulaic and static.”

The innovative art above is by Okubo Tadanobu (1722-1777). In this art piece, the cat is the protector of the written words of Buddhism. Cats were brought to Japan in increasing numbers during the Nara Period (710-794) for a specific purpose. Accordingly, cats protected important Buddhist scrolls from gnawing rats.

Another unique trait of this stunning art piece is the chrysanthemums on the robes. Hence, another important connotation that links the Imperial Family with cats.

The final art piece is by the contemporary artist Sawako Utsumi. She was born in northern Japan – and Sawako Utsumi often fuses various aspects of European and Japanese art. L.S. Lowry (homage above – different color scheme and other angles) is one of her favorite artists.

L.S. Lowry famously said, “If people call me a Sunday painter I’m a Sunday painter who paints every day of the week!”

Lowry's Man and Dog Through Japanese Eyes

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/bleak-midwinter-and-the-buddhist-tree-of-life-sawako-utsumi.html

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/stunning-bleak-midwinter-art-of-northern-japan-sawako-utsumi.html

Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

