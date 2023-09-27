Japan Art and Maekawa Senpan: New Tokyo (1928-1932)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Several Japanese printmakers between 1928-1932 completed the One Hundred Views of New Tokyo. It was a time of hope for many ordinary citizens during the early Showa Period (1926-1989) before the convulsions of militarism.

This delightful series was completed by Maekawa Senpan, Un’ichi Hiratsuka, Kawakami Sumio, Koshiro Onchi, Henmi Takashi, Suwa Kanenori, Sakuichi Fukazawa, and Fujimori Shizuou.

The prints belong to the sosaku hanga (creative prints) print movement. Accordingly, these artists had the freedom of self-expression to a level unimagined by the earlier ukiyo-e print movement.

All four prints in this article were done by Maekawa Senpan (1888-1960) – who studied oil painting under the highly acclaimed Asai Chu and other notable instructors at the Kansai Art Academy. However, Maekawa left his mark concerning the sosaku hanga artistic movement.

