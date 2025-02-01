Japan Art and Mountains

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The art above is by Ikeda Keisen. He was born in the province of Ise in the early 1860s during the final years of the Edo Period.

His father, Ikeda Unshô, was his early mentor. Accordingly, Ikeda Keisen learned the intricacies of high culture from a young age.

The Saru Gallery says, “As a Nanga painter, he was an important figure in the Kyoto art world.”

Maeda Masao (1904-1974) produced the stunning art piece above (Hakuba Mountain range). He was born in Hakodate in the prefecture of Hokkaido.

Maeda Masao gained from the refined skills of Hiratsuka Un’ichi (1895-1997) and Umehara Ryuzaburo (1888-1986). Interestingly, both outlived Maeda Masao – and all three artists were born in the late Meiji Period (1868-1912).

The final art piece is by Dōmoto Inshō (1891-1975). He focuses on the Kyoto mountain range – with the mist creating a lovely dimension.

The British Museum says, “He initially did design work for Mitsukoshi Department Store and for the silk textile firm Tatsumura Heizo. He then entered the Kyoto Shiritsu Kaiga Sen-mon Gakko (Kyoto City Specialist School of Painting), finally graduating after research studies in 1924. Meanwhile he was actively painting and became a pupil of the ‘Nihonga’ artist Nishiyama Suisho (1879-1958)…”

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes