Japan Art and Nara: Buddhist Pagoda, Shinto, and Roaming Deer

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

All three art pieces focus on Nara. This part of Japan is the cradle of Japanese high culture. Accordingly, the high culture of Nara impacted greatly on Kyoto.

The first art piece is by Eiichi Kotozuka. He was born during the late Meiji Period (1868-1912) in 1906. He focused extensively on sōsaku hanga (creative prints) prints – which blessed Japan in the twentieth century. Also, the high culture of Kyoto, Koyasan, and Nara touched his artistic soul.

The second art piece is by Kawase Hasui (1883-1957). He belongs to the world of Shin-Hanga (New Prints).

Above is a small Shinto shrine in Nara. Nearby are deers casually strolling. Hence, despite the simplicity of the theme, it works amazingly well concerning the fusion of nature and faith.

The Sompo Museum of Art says, “Hasui was inspired by breezes and spent his days traveling with the sun, clouds, and rain, painting the scenery of all four seasons of Japan…”

The final art piece is by Fukutaro Terauchi, who was born in 1891. It is believed that he died in 1964 (remains speculative). Accordingly, more is known about his earlier life compared to the post-war period.

Fukutaro Terauchi depicts the Hōryūji (Hōryū Temple) Buddhist Temple in Nara. On the Hōryūji website, it says, “The grounds of Hōryūji (Hōryū Temple) house the world’s oldest surviving wooden structures, conveying images of Japan as it existed more than 1,300 years ago, during the Asuka Period (A.D. mid 6th – beginning of 8th c.). The story of Hōryūji’s founding can be discovered in the historical writings engraved on the back of the halo of the Yakushi Nyorai Buddha statue, located on the eastern side of the room in the temple’s Main Hall, and in the official inventory of Hōryūji property holdings recorded in 747.”

http://www.horyuji.or.jp/en/garan/

