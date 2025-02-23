Japan Art and Nishimura Goun: Stunning Birds

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Nishimura Goun (1877-1938) was born during the early Meiji Period (1868-1912). Accordingly, he witnessed the modernization processes of this period of Japanese history. However, in these three stunning art pieces, it is clear that he was equally shaped by the past concerning art.

He was born in the cultural city of Kyoto. Hence, Japanese high culture – which flowed from Nara to Kyoto – can be felt strongly in these art pieces of birds.

Nishimura Goun began to study art at the age of 12. His first mentor was Kishi Chikudō (1826-1897). Accordingly, with Kishi Chikudō being known for focusing on animals, it is easy to see his impact on Nishimura Goun.

He also studied under the highly acclaimed Takeuchi Seihō (1864-1942). In this sense, both his teachers provided him with artistic continuity (his mentors focused on animals – and other areas of art).

The three art pieces of an owl, kingfisher, and sparrow are complimented by other angles – two concerning nature – and one (the kingfisher) is a delightful weaving basket.

Sadly, in 1914, a debilitating illness hindered the art of Nishimura Goun. This concerns the need to focus on smaller-scale artwork. Overall, his quality shines brightly in these three stunning art pieces of birds.

