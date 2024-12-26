Japan Art and the Snowman

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The snowman is depicted in many cultures. However, irrespective of the cultural context, it conjures up memories of younger days for adults – and a moment of joy for younger people who experience making a snowman for the first time.

Above is a delightful scene of children making a snowman in Japan. This lovely print belongs to an esteemed member of the long lineage of the Hasegawa family (Hasegawa Sadanobu started this artistic dynasty).

The art above is by Kiyohara Hitoshi (1896-1956). He studied earnestly under Fuko Matsumoto and Nanpu Katayama. Also, in the 1940s, he designed delightful prints – similar to the above – of children playing and enjoying life.

Both children looked pleased with their snowman. Hence, the coldness of winter became a distant memory defeated by joy.

The final art piece is by Miyagawa Shuntei (1873-1914). He studied under Watanabe Shoka and Tomioka Eisen – and was born in the prefecture of Aichi.

The British Museum says he was “Known for prints of women, children and genre subjects, as well as illustrations for newspapers and magazines.”

