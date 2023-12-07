Japan Art and War: Taguchi Beisaku (First Sino-Japanese War)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Taguchi Beisaku (1864-1903) is famous for his art of the First Sino-Japanese War (1894-1895).

This conflict marked the shifting sands of Northeast Asia. Accordingly, Japan highlighted the weakness of the Chinese Empire. A decade later, Japan also highlighted the weakness of the Russian Empire concerning the Russo-Japanese War (1904-1905).

Ironically, Communism would sweep over the political landscape of China and Russia – and also North Korea. Sadly, regional tensions continue to blight Northeast Asia in modern times.

Taguchi Beisaku relocated to Tokyo from his native Ibaraki at a young age during the Meiji Restoration (1868-1912). His artistic mentors include Nakamura Banzan and Kobayashi Kiyochika.

His war prints (triptychs) of the 1894-1895 First Sino-Japanese War are highly acclaimed. Therefore, his legacy remains concerning his war prints.

It is hoped that Northeast Asia will witness future geopolitical stability.

