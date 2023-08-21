Japan Art and Willow Trees

The three art pieces focus on various subjects. However, the one unifying angle is the Willow Tree.

Ioki Bunsai (Bun’ya) – the art above – was born in 1863 during the late Edo Period. He died in 1906 during the late Meiji Period (1868-1912). Accordingly, his Western-style watercolors hit a chord with the Meiji modernizers who sought a fresh approach.

The adorable print above is by Ando Hiroshige (1797-1858).

Hiroshige created many lovely prints that highlight swallows from various angles. He did this by highlighting the gracefulness of swallows – with the shared natural elements being cherry blossoms, wisteria, and willow branches.

The final print is by Kitagawa Tsukimaro. He was born during the Edo Period. However, various aspects of his life remain sketchy – including the year he was born and died.

Tsukimaro was influenced by the Maruyama-Shijo School of Art and various aspects of ukiyo-e throughout his artistic life.

