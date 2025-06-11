Japan Art for All Seasons

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Hishida Shunsō (1874-1911) was an artist to treasure during the Meiji Period (1868-1912). However, he sadly died when only 36 years old. Accordingly, one can only imagine the artistic heights that Shunsō would have reached if life had been kinder.

The Adachi Museum of Art says, “Hishida Shunso was born in Nagano Prefecture. He studied under Okakura Tenshin and Hashimoto Gaho in the Tokyo Fine Art School. In 1898, he participated in the establishment of the Japan Art Institute. Alongside Yokoyama Taikan, he was devoted to the creation of a new style of Japanese paintings that illustrated keen senses, foresight, and intelligence. He accomplished this through the use of many techniques such as morotai method (vague style of painting).”

The second art piece is by Sakai Hoitsu (1761-1829). He is one of the most acclaimed artists to have graced the Edo Period of Japanese history. Therefore, his art continues to inspire people in the early twenty-first century.

The Museum of Art (MOA) says, “The snow, the moon and the cherry blossom flowers are the three motifs representing the seasonal pleasures in Japan. Hōitsu composed the triad as one whole unit, thinking of the overall composition when three paintings are juxtaposed. Therefore he placed the snow and pine trees on the top, the moon in the clouds in the middle, and the cherry blossoms at the bottom of each screen. Hōitsu was a painter, poet, and researcher of the Rimpa School, but this work is a superb manifestation of Hōitsu’s prestige as a designer. This triad beautifully painted with selected pigments, is one of Hōitsu’s masterpieces, completed when he was 60 years old.”

The final art piece is by Tokuoka Shinsen (1896-1972). Hence, the Meiji (1868-1912) and Taisho periods of Japanese history (1912-1926) impacted his artistic soul.

The Hiroshima Museum of Art says, “A Japanese-style painter in Kyoto circle, and active as one of the representative pupils of Seiho Takeuchi during and after World War II. After creating the originally realistic style affected by the western-realism, he opened a new style in Japan, driving the simplification and decorativeness rooted in Japanese classicism.”

